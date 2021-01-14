Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $543.95

Shares of Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.95 and traded as high as $560.00. Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 610,471 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 543.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,385 ($26,633.13).

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

