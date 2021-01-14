Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 212,170 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

