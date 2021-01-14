Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

