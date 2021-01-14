GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.81

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $18.35. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 396,995 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 189.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 128,485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the period.

