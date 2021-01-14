BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.84

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.84 and traded as low as $93.53. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 454,853 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £442.24 million and a P/E ratio of 90.91.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

