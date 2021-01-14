Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.02

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $227.02 and traded as low as $207.16. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

