Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,668.57

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,668.57 and traded as high as $1,877.20. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,870.00, with a volume of 8,312 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £296.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,691.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,668.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71). Also, insider Ben Thorpe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,610.40).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

