ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Up 119.8% in December

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

RWLK opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.42.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.