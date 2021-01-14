Short Interest in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Increases By 140.9%

SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
SINA stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. SINA has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $45.68.
About SINA
SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
