RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.84. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDCM shares. TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.