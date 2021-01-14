ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $43,413,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $17.98 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

