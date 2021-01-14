Morgan Stanley Has $1.42 Million Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 407,749 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $395.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

