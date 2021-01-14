Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

