Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VLRS. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $6,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

