Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $633.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

