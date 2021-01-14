iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:HEFA opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.