North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,743 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 334.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

