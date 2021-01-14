Cypress Capital Group Takes $224,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 132.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

