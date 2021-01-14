Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,020 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

