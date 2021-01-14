Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Lincoln National stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.