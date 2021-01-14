Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

