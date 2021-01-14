Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

SYY stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $84.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

