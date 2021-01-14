Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $497.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

