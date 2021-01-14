Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $257.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

