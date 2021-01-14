Huntington National Bank Sells 8,226 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $256.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

