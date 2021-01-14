Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $26,127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 575,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE WY opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

