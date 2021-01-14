Huntington National Bank Sells 50 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.75.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.