Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 26,666 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $536,060.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $1,225,350.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00.
MEDP opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.
