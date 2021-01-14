Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 26,666 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $536,060.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00.

MEDP opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

