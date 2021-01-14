Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,105,000.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CABA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. BidaskClub cut Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

