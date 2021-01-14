Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells $2,516,290.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 153.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

