Robert Lee Hanson Sells 6,101 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

