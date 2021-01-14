Change Healthcare (CHNG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $25.75 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.75 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.75 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.75 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/6/2021 – Change Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/31/2020 – Change Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Change Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Change Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Change Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Change Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00.

11/24/2020 – Change Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Change Healthcare exited second-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note. The Network Solutions segment recorded solid performance in the quarter under review. The company remains committed toward payment accuracy business, while remaining focused on healthcare plans and payers that have been generating continued double-digit growth for this business. It has also been utilizing AI and ML to detect inefficiencies and eliminating them from administrative processes in the healthcare system, thereby lowering costs, and providing payers, providers, and patients with better outcomes. However, the company underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Also, cut-throat competition remains a concern. Further, weak performance of the Software and Analytics, and Technology-Enabled Services segments is a woe.”

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

