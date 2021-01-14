NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $93.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

