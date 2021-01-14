NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.70. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

