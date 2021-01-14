Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

