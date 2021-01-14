Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,216,000 after purchasing an additional 721,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

TSM stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.