Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 40.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHR opened at $191.97 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

