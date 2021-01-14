HC Wainwright Boosts Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Price Target to $3.50

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of KOPN opened at $3.05 on Monday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.