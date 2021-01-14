Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

HUN opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

