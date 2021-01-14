Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $455.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $396.75.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $364.96 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $387.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

