JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.51.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

