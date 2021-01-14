NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

