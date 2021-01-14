W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15,440.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 157,015 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

