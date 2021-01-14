Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $193.35 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

