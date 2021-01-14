Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,771,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

