Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 44,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 69.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 208,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

F opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

