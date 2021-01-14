HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.