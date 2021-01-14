Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

CIEN opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,287. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

