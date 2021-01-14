Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 88.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 129,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

