Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,605.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $187.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $199.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

